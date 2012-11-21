* Outgoing archbishop says Church blind to modern society
* Number two prelate denies it "has committed suicide"
* Reform now sidelined for at least five years
By Alessandra Prentice
LONDON, Nov 21 The Archbishop of Canterbury
accused his Church of England of being wilfully blind to the
attitudes of modern British society on Wednesday after it voted
'no' to women bishops, a triumph for its traditionalist
minority.
After more than 10 years of divisive debate, the General
Synod, the Church legislature, failed to pass the measure on
Tuesday evening by just six votes despite the fact that 42 of
the Church's 44 dioceses had earlier approved it.
Women have served as priests in the Church for over 20
years, but Tuesday's vote effectively denied them access to the
upper echelons of the hierarchy for several more years to come.
This is at odds with the much of British society, where
gender equality is seen as a given right. Newspaper commentaries
on Wednesday portrayed the Church as seriously out of step and
in danger of becoming irrelevant.
"It seems as if we are wilfully blind to some of the trends
and priorities of ... wider society," Archbishop Rowan Williams
said in a speech to the Synod still meeting after the vote.
"We have some explaining to do. We have as a result of
yesterday undoubtedly lost a measure of credibility in our
society."
"CHURCH IS NOT DEAD"
The structure of the Synod means the proposed reforms must
now be postponed for at least another five years, extending a
debate that has pitted reformists against conservatives.
The Church's second most senior cleric denied accusations it
was facing an existential crisis after the vote.
"This morning people have been saying 'the Church has
committed suicide, the Church is dead,'" Archbishop of York John
Sentamu told BBC Radio.
"Well, dead people don't converse. We have been conversing,
we have not committed suicide at all, we are very much living,"
he said.
There are already female Anglican bishops in Australia, New
Zealand, Canada and the United States, but progress has been
hobbled in England by an inability to ways to accommodate
conservatives who say a male-only clergy is the will of God.
The Church has already voted for women bishops in theory,
but before they can be ordained, it needs to agree a provision
to allow alternative male bishops to minister to any parishes
that object to a woman heading their diocese.
The Church of England, mother church for the world's 80
million Anglicans, must focus on the issue or risk alienating
wider society, Williams said. Polls show there is substantial
support for women bishops among Anglican believers in Britain.
"Every day in which we fail to resolve this to our
satisfaction, is a day when our credibility in the public eye is
likely to diminish ... we can't afford to hang about," he said.
DISINTEREST THREATENS CHURCH
Tony Baldry, a Conservative deputy who speaks for the Church
in Parliament, told Reuters the institution now risked becoming
irrelevant to many Britons.
"The greatest risk now for the Church of England is just
disinterest - there is risk that it will simply look like some
other religious sect," he said.
"There is no white rabbit that can be instantly pulled out
of the hat, either in Parliament or the General Synod, that is
going to resolve this issue, which makes this decision all the
more tragic."
By contrast, the conservative group Reform welcomed the
outcome. "We thank God that the Church of England has avoided
making a big mistake which would have led to real division and a
less inclusive Church," it said in a statement.
"It has avoided putting significant minorities who, as
faithful Anglicans seek to follow the Bible's teaching, into an
impossible position."