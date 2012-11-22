* I will consecrate a woman bishop - next Anglican leader
* Welby makes 75th visit to Nigeria
* Nigeria taught him patience and humour
By Joe Brock
ABUJA, Nov 22 The next archbishop of Canterbury
is confident he will consecrate a female bishop, he said on
Thursday, two days after the Church of England voted against
allowing women to become bishops.
Bishops and clergy on Tuesday in the General Synod, the
Church legislature, comfortably backed the change but lay
members were four votes short of a two-thirds majority.
"Its clear that woman are going to be bishops in the Church
of England," said Justin Welby, who will take over from Rowan
Williams as the spiritual leader of the Anglican wing of world
Christianity at the end of the year.
"It was a pretty grim day for the whole church. There is a
lot to be done but I am absolutely confident that at some point
I will consecrate a woman bishop," Welby said during a visit to
promote religious reconciliation in Nigeria, which has the
world's biggest mixed Christian-Muslim population.
Women already serve as Anglican bishops in Australia, New
Zealand, Canada and the United States, but Anglican churches in
many developing countries oppose any female clergy and are
working together to shield themselves against such reforms.
The Church of England finds itself somewhere in the middle,
struggling to reconcile the views of reformers and
traditionalists. The measure cannot now be approved for at least
five years.
Welby, an experienced conflict negotiator, drew the loudest
applause on Tuesday when he urged members to compromise and vote
for the measure, citing bloody conflicts in the Middle East and
Africa as examples of what intractable differences can lead to.
He was in Nigeria to launch a programme to strengthen ties
between Christians and Muslims, being run by former British
prime minister Tony Blair's foundation. Blair was also present.
Welby said he had visited Nigeria 75 times. Welby worked in
the oil industry in the 1980s, but has also visited Nigeria as a
cleric.
Islamist sect Boko Haram has killed hundreds this year in
northern Nigeria in its fight to impose Islamic or Sharia law on
the West African country, whose population of 160 million people
is split evenly between Christians and Muslims.
Welby has experience of negotiating with militants in the
southern oil-producing Niger Delta swamps and with Islamists in
the north during his 34 years visiting Nigeria.
But he said the skills he learned in Nigeria that will be
most useful in his new role were humour and patience.
"Nigerians bring humour into everything they do," Welby
said, before telling a famous joke among Nigerians about the
defunct state-power company to raucous laughter from the
audience of local media, religious figures and diplomats.
"Their combination of determination and energy and patience,
but with this terrific good humour, is something we need to take
with us for the issues we're facing."