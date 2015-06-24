LONDON, June 24 Britain will announce details in the next few weeks about the second round of auctions for government-supported renewable energy projects, the climate change secretary said on Wednesday.

As part of extensive reforms of Britain's electricity market, the government is changing the way it supports renewable energy projects by replacing direct subsidies with a contracts-for-difference (CfD) system.

Under the scheme, qualifying projects are guaranteed a minimum price at which they can sell electricity, and renewable power generators bid for the CfD contracts in a round of auctions.

The first round of auctions took place at the end of 2014 and investment contracts worth more than 315 million pounds ($497 million) were awarded to 27 renewable energy projects this February.

"We will be making an announcement on the second CfD auction in terms of timing and the amount (of money available) in the next few weeks," Amber Rudd, secretary of state for energy and climate change, told an offshore wind conference in London.

Many investors want more clarity about when the next round will take place and how much funding will be available for renewable technologies.

Previously, the government said the budget for the next CfD allocation round would be confirmed later this year and that the second auction could take place in the autumn.

Keith Anderson, chief executive of ScottishPower Renewables, said he hoped there would be an auction this year and another the year after.

"If the auction is postponed, it dents people's confidence," he added.

Last week, the government decided to end direct subsidies for onshore wind a year early, in 2016, so that more money was available for other less-established renewable technologies. ($1 = 0.6341 pounds) (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Dale Hudson)