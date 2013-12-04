LONDON Dec 4 The British government plans to
reduce support for onshore wind and solar energy while giving
more backing to offshore wind power from 2015 onwards, the BBC
reported on Wednesday citing sources within the
Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition.
The government had in June announced details of a scheme
aimed at making renewable energy more attractive and less risky
for investors by guaranteeing a minimum electricity "strike
price" for wind, solar and other green energy.
The BBC said the government would anounce later on Wednesday
that the strike price for onshore wind and solar would be cut
from the figures announced in June, while the strike price for
offshore wind would be increased.
Germany's RWE in November scrapped plans to build
the world's largest offshore wind farm in British waters only a
month after warning that political wrangling over green energy
was endangering billions of pounds of investment.
A spokesman for the Department for Energy and Climate Change
declined to confirm details but said the government would be
issuing a statement at 1000 GMT.
The BBC report cited sources from both coalition parties as
saying there had been so much investment in onshore wind and
solar energy that they no longer needed so much state support.
In contrast, they said, offshore wind sources still needed
more subsidy to encourage long-term investment.
The scheme announced in June is part of an electricity
market reform to help spur 110 billion pounds ($181 billion) of
investment in low-carbon energy.
The investment is needed to replace ageing nuclear and
polluting power plants, up to a fifth of which face retirement
this decade. The government aims to treble the support for
low-carbon technologies to 7.6 billion pounds a year by 2020.
To help give more certainty to investors, it proposes to
guarantee to pay the difference between the variable wholesale
power price and an agreed, fixed strike price, under a contract
for difference (CfD) scheme.
This effectively sets a minimum price for nuclear, carbon
capture and storage (CCS) and renewables.
In June, the price for offshore wind was set at 155 pounds
per megawatt hour in 2014-2015, falling to 135 pounds/MWh by
2018-2019. The aim is to bring forward 8 to 16 gigawatts of
offshore wind capacity, the government said at the time.
The price for onshore wind was set at 100 pounds/MWh in
2014-2015, falling to 95 pounds in 2018-2019, while for
large-scale solar it was set at 125 pounds/MWh in 2014-2015 and
110 by 2018-2019.