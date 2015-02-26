* First allocation round of contracts-for-difference scheme
* 27 renewables projects receive contracts
(Updates throughout)
LONDON Feb 26 Britain has awarded investment
contracts worth more than 315 million pounds ($489 million) to
27 renewable energy projects in the first allocation round of
its new contracts-for-difference (CfD) scheme.
The scheme gives renewable power generators certainty of a
minimum electricity price over 15 years. It will replace the
Renewables Obligation, the main support mechanism for
large-scale renewables projects, which runs out in 2017.
The projects awarded CfDs will deliver 1.1 gigawatts of
power generation capacity in total and include two offshore wind
farms, 15 onshore wind farms and five solar photovoltaic (PV)
projects, the government's Department of Energy and Climate
Change said in a statement.
"These projects could power 1.4 million homes, create
thousands of green jobs and give a massive boost to home-grown
energy while reducing our reliance on volatile foreign markets,"
Energy and Climate Change Secretary Ed Davey said.
Among the projects were Scottish Power Renewables' East
Anglia One 714 megawatt (MW) offshore wind farm project,
Mainstream Renewable Power's 450 MW Neart na Gaoithe offshore
wind farm off the Scottish coast and three RWE Innogy
onshore wind projects.
In the CfD auction, strike prices for offshore wind ranged
from 114.39 pounds to 119.89 pounds per MWhour. For onshore
wind, strike prices ranged from 79.23 to 82.50 pounds/MWh and
for solar PV they ranged from 12 to 19.1 pounds/MWh, a
government document showed.
Some solar investors were disappointed that only five solar
projects totalling around 72 MW in capacity won contracts.
"We expect to see more solar projects enter the CfD auction
process in the next round. By (that) time, falling costs will
mean solar is broadly cost competitive with onshore wind and
this should lead to a significant solar CfD allocation," said
Jamie Richards, head of instracture at Foresight Group, one of
the largest solar investors in Britain.
The next round of CfD auctions will be held in the autumn.
The government said funding for CfDs for renewables and
carbon capture and storage technology could rise to more than 1
billion pounds per year by 2020/21.
"The budget for the next allocation round will be confirmed
later this year - 50 million pounds more has already been
indicated for established technologies," it added.
($1 = 0.6441 pounds)
(Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Susan Thomas and
William Hardy)