* Government launches consultation on feed-in-tariffs
* Tariffs for new installations could end in Jan 2016
By Nina Chestney
LONDON, Aug 27 The British government on
Thursday proposed ending feed-in tariffs for new small-scale
renewables installations next year, or cutting the remaining
budget available, if a support scheme is found to be
unaffordable following a consultation.
Britain's Conservative government has been reining in
spending on renewable power subsidies since it took power in
May.
It will scrap new subsidies for onshore wind farms from
April next year and has already announced plans to close support
for small-scale solar projects, change the way renewable
projects qualify for payments and modify subsidies for biomass
plants.
Figures published by the Department of Energy and Climate
Change show the cost of renewables subsidies could reach 9.1
billion pounds ($14 billion) a year by the 2020/21 tax year
compared with a proposed budget of 7.6 billion.
The so-called Feed-in-Tariff (FiT) scheme was introduced in
2010 to encourage the deployment of renewable energy.
Under the scheme, households, businesses or farms which
install low-carbon energy sources such as solar panels or small
wind turbines are paid for the electricity they generate and
unused energy can be sold to electricity suppliers.
In a consultation report the government said it was setting
out proposals for a fundamental review of FiTs, aimed at
controlling the scheme's costs more effectively.
"If, following the consultation, we consider that the scheme
is unaffordable ... we propose ending generation tariffs for new
applicants from January 2016 or, alternatively, further reducing
the size of the scheme's remaining budget available for the
cap," the report said.
It proposed that the FIT scheme is limited to a maximum
overall budget of between 75 million pounds and 100 million from
January 2016 to 2018/19.
RenewableUK, a trade association for the renewables
industry, said the changes could not be introduced within the
timeframe without hurting many businesses investing in new
projects.
"The next four months will turn the British energy market
into a wild west market with energy consumers stuck in the
middle," said Maf Smith, RenewableUK deputy chief executive.
Depending on the views of stakeholders to the consultation,
changes could take effect as soon as January 2016, the
government said.
The consultation report is available at: here
