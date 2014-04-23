(Corrects final paragraph to "a third unit" from "its second
unit")
LONDON, April 23 The British government on
Wednesday awarded investment contracts under a new subsidy
regime to eight renewable energy projects, including five
offshore wind farms and three biomass plants.
The projects together are worth 12 billion pounds ($20
billion) and will support 8,500 jobs in Britain's energy sector,
adding up to 4.5 gigawatts (GW) in new electricity generation
capacity, the government said.
The contracts were awarded on Wednesday under Britain's new
contracts-for-difference scheme which gives renewable power
generators certainty of a minimum electricity price over 15
years.
The projects include the Dudgeon offshore wind farm,
proposed by Norway's Statoil and Statkraft, Dong
Energy's Burbo Bank offshore wind farm and the third biomass
conversion unit at Drax's coal-fired power plant.
Drax said on Wednesday it had started legal proceedings
against the government's decision not to award a CfD contract to
the conversion of a third unit to biomass.
($1 = 0.5944 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Keiron Henderson and
Louise Heavens)