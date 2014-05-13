* Subsidy scheme to close to new solar over 5 MW by April
2015
* Scheme becoming too expensive says government
* Solar power capacity rising faster than expected
By Susanna Twidale
LONDON, May 13 Britain will end its subsides for
new solar power plants two years earlier than expected to
prevent costs from the scheme soaring, the government said on
Tuesday.
Energy companies who build solar farms currently qualify for
subsidies through the government's so-called 'Renewable
Obligation' (RO) scheme, and had expected to keep receiving
these until 2017.
Under the plans announced by the Department for Energy and
Climate Change (DECC) the scheme will be closed to new solar
projects over 5 megawatts (MW) from April 1 2015.
"Large scale solar...is deploying much faster than
previously expected," DECC said in a statement, adding that as a
result the cost of subsidising the technology was rising faster
than originally planned.
The government gave no details on how much has already been
awarded to solar power producers under the scheme.
DECC said it needed to halt the solar subsidies to make sure
there is sufficient cash to support other types of renewable
technology and to keep a lid on consumer bills.
Renewable power developer Good Energy called the
decision "disappointing" and said it would harm investment in
the sector.
"This decision will bring further instability and
uncertainty to investors, and we will have to reconsider our
portfolio of investments as a result," CEO Juliet Davenport said
in an emailed statement.
The government had expected around 2.4-4 gigawatts (GW) of
solar power capacity to be funded by the scheme by the end of
the decade but said current forecasts show more than 5 GW could
be deployed by 2017.
Solar projects will still be able to apply for Britain's new
contracts-for-difference scheme which gives renewable power
generators certainty of a minimum electricity price over 15
years.
However this subsidy is likely to be harder to win as the
total amount available is capped and projects will be forced to
compete with each other on cost to win the contracts.
Britain has a target to produce 15 percent of its energy,
including electricity, heat and transport, from renewable
sources by 2020 in a bid to cut climate-warming emissions.
(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; editing by Susan Thomas)