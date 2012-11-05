* Low-carbon investments could be postponed if reforms slip

* Associations also call for 2030 emissions target

LONDON Nov 5 Britain's nuclear and renewable energy industry associations have put aside their differences over nuclear waste and jointly urged the government to quickly implement its planned power market reform to encourage low-carbon energy production.

"The Energy Bill should proceed without delay (...) Any significant slippage could result in investment being postponed, with major implications for associated new industrial development and jobs in a high-tech, high-growth sector," said three industrial associations in a joint letter dated Nov. 2 to Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change Ed Davey.

Chief executives from RenewableUK, the Nuclear Industry Association and the Carbon Capture and Storage Association signed the letter, a copy of which was also sent to Prime Minister David Cameron.

It comes one month after a group of seven multinational investors in the wind power sector warned the government that a decline in political support for renewable energy could deter them from investing in UK projects.

Britain's plans to support construction of forms of energy that emit less carbon have been progressing slowly as investors have been uncertain about the financial viability of future projects.

Davey said last week the Energy Bill would be introduced to Parliament later this month, when further details would be revealed about how the reformed market will function.

The three industry associations also called for the inclusion of a 2030 target to cut carbon emissions, a goal they say would reduce the cost of capital for low-carbon energy sources.

Britain has a target to cut emissions by 34 percent below 1990 levels by 2020 and by some 80 percent by 2050 but no goal for years in between these dates.