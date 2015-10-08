LONDON Oct 8 Hundreds of jobs will be lost at
British solar panel insulation firm Mark Group after
administrators were called in late on Wednesday, the company
said, blaming recent government subsidy cuts.
Managers had tried to save the company by buying it from
owner U.S. solar giant SunEdison on Wednesday but after
taking legal advice decided shortly after it must close.
Administrator Deloitte said 939 staff had already been made
redundant while a further 226 skeleton staff had been retained
in the hope a buyer could be found for the company.
"The ongoing losses of the business meant (administration)
was our only option," a Mark Group statement said.
"The turnaround plan, which was already underway, focused on
solar PV (photovoltaic) but the Government's recent policy
announcements mean this is no longer viable."
Earlier this year Britain announced a swathe of cuts in
renewable energy subsidies including solar power.
"Evidence is growing that the Chancellor's (finance
minister's) policies are putting people out of jobs," said
Greenpeace scientist Doug Parr in a statement on Thursday.
"This should be a wake-up call for (Prime Minister) David
Cameron, who faces international embarrassment ahead of crucial
climate talks," he said.
Almost 200 countries meet in Paris from Nov. 30 to try to
forge a global agreement to curb greenhouse gas emissions blamed
for global warming.
