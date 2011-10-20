LONDON, Oct 20 Britain gave a boost to its nascent marine energy
industry on Thursday by proposing to more than double support levels for the
technology, while more mature onshore wind and hydro power technologies received
a rate cut.
Tidal stream and wave energy projects of up to 30 megawatts (MW) will
receive five so-called Renewable Obligation Certificates (ROCs) from April 1,
2013, compared with two at current levels.
TECHNOLOGY CURRENT ROC NEW ROC
Enhanced biomass co-firing none 1
Hydro 1 0.5
Offshore wind 2 in 2013/14 2 until 14/15
1.5 in 14/15 1.9 15/16
Solar PV 2 2 in 13/14
1.9 in 15/16
Tidal stream & 2 5 up to
wave 30 MW
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Nina Chestney)