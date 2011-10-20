LONDON, Oct 20 Britain gave a boost to its nascent marine energy industry on Thursday by proposing to more than double support levels for the technology, while more mature onshore wind and hydro power technologies received a rate cut.

Tidal stream and wave energy projects of up to 30 megawatts (MW) will receive five so-called Renewable Obligation Certificates (ROCs) from April 1, 2013, compared with two at current levels.

TECHNOLOGY CURRENT ROC NEW ROC Enhanced biomass co-firing none 1 Hydro 1 0.5 Offshore wind 2 in 2013/14 2 until 14/15

1.5 in 14/15 1.9 15/16 Solar PV 2 2 in 13/14

1.9 in 15/16 Tidal stream & 2 5 up to wave 30 MW

