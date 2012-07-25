LONDON, July 25 Britain on Wednesday stuck to a 10 percent cut in support to its onshore wind industry for projects starting to operate between 2013-2017, and maintained higher support levels for its growing marine energy market, first proposed in October 2011.

Onshore wind projects larger than 50 kilowatts (kW) will receive 0.9 so-called Renewables Obligation Certificates (ROCs) per megawatt-hour (MWh) from April 1, 2013, compared to 1 ROC at current levels.

Tidal stream and wave energy projects of up to 30 MW will get 5 ROCs per MWh from the same date, compared to 2 ROCs now.

TECHNOLOGY CURRENT ROC OCT. PROPOSAL NEW ROC FROM APRIL 2013 Enhanced biomass 0.5 1 0.6 for 50-84 pct co-firing co-firing 0.7 for 85-99 pct co-firing

in 13/14; 0.9 in 14/16 Hydro 1 0.5 0.7 Offshore wind 2 in 2013/14 2 until 2015 2 until 2015

1.5 in 2014/15 1.9 in 2015/16 1.9 in 2015/16

1.8 in 2016/17 1.8 in 2016/17 Onshore wind 1 0.9 0.9 Tidal stream & 2 5 up to 30 MW 5 up to 30 MW wave (Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Nina Chestney; Editing by Alison Birrane)