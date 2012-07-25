UPDATE 1-Saipem stays glum on year ahead
MILAN, Feb 23 Italian oil services group Saipem does not see any recovery for the industry this year in spite of higher crude prices, with oil companies continuing to delay projects.
LONDON, July 25 Britain on Wednesday stuck to a 10 percent cut in support to its onshore wind industry for projects starting to operate between 2013-2017, and maintained higher support levels for its growing marine energy market, first proposed in October 2011.
Onshore wind projects larger than 50 kilowatts (kW) will receive 0.9 so-called Renewables Obligation Certificates (ROCs) per megawatt-hour (MWh) from April 1, 2013, compared to 1 ROC at current levels.
Tidal stream and wave energy projects of up to 30 MW will get 5 ROCs per MWh from the same date, compared to 2 ROCs now.
For a table of the main changes to ROCs, see below.
TECHNOLOGY CURRENT ROC OCT. PROPOSAL NEW ROC FROM APRIL 2013 Enhanced biomass 0.5 1 0.6 for 50-84 pct co-firing co-firing 0.7 for 85-99 pct co-firing
in 13/14; 0.9 in 14/16 Hydro 1 0.5 0.7 Offshore wind 2 in 2013/14 2 until 2015 2 until 2015
1.5 in 2014/15 1.9 in 2015/16 1.9 in 2015/16
1.8 in 2016/17 1.8 in 2016/17 Onshore wind 1 0.9 0.9 Tidal stream & 2 5 up to 30 MW 5 up to 30 MW wave (Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Nina Chestney; Editing by Alison Birrane)
PARIS, Feb 23 France's Vivendi said it expects Canal Plus' turnaround efforts to bear fruit in 2017, after the pay-TV unit's French channels lost thousands of subscribers last year, resulting in a sharp fall in the media group's profits.
Feb 23 Borrowings by U.S. companies for capital investments rose 3 percent in January, compared with a year earlier, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.