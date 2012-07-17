* Govt says to make decision in due course
* UK targets 15 pct green energy consumption by 2020
* Investor confidence wounded, projects delayed -lawyer
(Adds final deadline for decision, Secretary of State comment)
By Karolin Schaps
LONDON, July 17 The British government on
Tuesday put off for a second time a crucial announcement on
subsidy levels for renewable energy, risking further delays in
projects that will help Britain meet its legally binding climate
change targets.
The government was due to announce by Tuesday new state
support levels for renewable energy projects from April 2013,
before Parliament breaks for summer recess.
"We will not be making an announcement today. We will bring
forward the proposals in due course as we are discussing and
finalising the details," a spokesman for the Department of
Energy and Climate Change said.
Proposed new subsidy levels were first announced in October
and were due to be finalised in the spring, but a first delay
moved the deadline to before the summer recess.
Britain needs heavy investment in renewable energy to meet
its target to generate 15 percent of its energy consumption from
renewable sources by 2020, compared with around 9 percent last
year.
The government failed to announce a new decision date, but
said it must set 2013 subsidy levels by Sept. 30.
"We have had difficulties in finalising (the subsidy
levels). We will make an announcement as soon as possible. I
understand the importance of getting a decision out there,"
Energy and Climate Change Secretary Edward Davey said in a
parliamentary committee meeting on Tuesday.
Through the so-called Renewable Obligation Certificates
(ROC) scheme, the government has been financially supporting the
development of installations including solar panels, wind
turbines and biomass turbines larger than 50 kilowatts.
Tuesday's delay means that investors in such renewable
energy projects are unsure about how much state support they can
count on from April next year.
"Investor confidence is seriously wounded, and a variety of
transactions will be significantly delayed," said Ben
Stansfield, senior associate at law firm Clifford Chance who
advises renewable energy investors.
British power producer Drax, for example, has
devised plans to increase green power production from biomass in
its mainly coal-based electricity generation portfolio, but it
said repeatedly it was waiting on subsidy clarity before
deciding whether to invest.
"We would not wish to see investment and job creation harmed
in one of our key growth sectors, and we need to ensure that
confidence is not damaged. The industry urgently needs clarity
at the earliest possible opportunity," Maf Smith, deputy chief
executive of green energy association RenewableUK, said.
(editing by Jane Baird)