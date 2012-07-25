UPDATE 1-Saipem stays glum on year ahead
MILAN, Feb 23 Italian oil services group Saipem does not see any recovery for the industry this year in spite of higher crude prices, with oil companies continuing to delay projects.
LONDON, July 25 The UK government on Wednesday announced a 10 percent cut in subsidies for onshore wind farms, sticking to a reduction announced on October and surprising investors who had expected a steeper reduction after months of delays to the announcement.
Onshore wind projects will receive 0.9 Renewable Obligations Certificates (ROCs) per megawatt-hour generated from 2013-17, instead of 1 ROC currently given, but the level could be reviewed in 2014 if there is a significant change in generation costs, the government said.
Offshore wind subsidies will also be cut, experiencing a 5 percent reduction from 2013-2015 to 1.9 ROCs and a 10 percent cut to 1.8 ROCs in 2016/17, the government said. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by David Holmes)
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 23 The government of Alberta, Canada's crude-producing province, kept its 2016-17 budget deficit forecast steady on Thursday in a third-quarter fiscal update, and said the province's battered economy was turning a corner after a prolonged downturn.
NEW YORK, Feb 23 U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose last week for a seventh straight week but less than forecast, while gasoline inventories fell far more than expected as refineries cut output, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.