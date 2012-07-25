LONDON, July 25 The UK government on Wednesday announced a 10 percent cut in subsidies for onshore wind farms, sticking to a reduction announced on October and surprising investors who had expected a steeper reduction after months of delays to the announcement.

Onshore wind projects will receive 0.9 Renewable Obligations Certificates (ROCs) per megawatt-hour generated from 2013-17, instead of 1 ROC currently given, but the level could be reviewed in 2014 if there is a significant change in generation costs, the government said.

Offshore wind subsidies will also be cut, experiencing a 5 percent reduction from 2013-2015 to 1.9 ROCs and a 10 percent cut to 1.8 ROCs in 2016/17, the government said. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by David Holmes)