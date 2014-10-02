(Adds industry figures on impact on new generation, details on
solar)
LONDON Oct 2 Britain has increased its budget
to subsidise electricity projects that use renewable sources by
95 million pounds to 300 million pounds ($486 million), the
Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC) said on Thursday.
Britain plans to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by at
least 80 percent from a 1990 baseline by 2050, and is handing
out subsidies as an incentive to power generators to shift from
fossil fuels to low carbon power generation technologies.
"We are transforming the UK's energy sector, dealing with a
legacy of underinvestment to build a new generation of clean,
secure power supplies that reduce our reliance on volatile
foreign markets," said Energy and Climate Change Secretary Ed
Davey.
The low-carbon electricity projects will compete at an Oct.
16-30 auction for the subsidies.
"Established technologies, such as onshore wind and solar,
will compete for up to 65 million pounds in support, reflecting
the fact that these technologies are already more competitive,"
DECC said in a statement.
"Less established technologies, such as offshore wind and
marine, will share in up to 235 million pounds, ...helping these
technologies become as competitive as the more established low
carbon generation sources."
The projects that win the auction will receive 15-year
contracts, DECC said.
Lobby group RenewableUK said the extra money was likely to
add around 200 megawatts to the generation capacity built as a
result of the scheme to yield 700-800 MW, enough to power
350,000-400,000 homes.
The government on Thursday also confirmed it will end
subsidies under its previous scheme for new solar power plants
from April 1, 2015, two years earlier than expected because of
soaring costs.
DECC said there would be a grace period for projects that
had made significant financial commitments by May 13, when the
consultation on the change began.
Budgets for next year's auction will be confirmed in 2015,
DECC said.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein and Susanna Twidale, editing by
Mark Heinrich)