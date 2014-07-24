* Auctions to start in October
By Susanna Twidale
LONDON, July 24 Britain will offer guaranteed
payments worth more than 200 million pounds ($340 million) a
year to renewable projects in the first auction of contracts to
help boost investment in low carbon power generation.
The first auctions will be held in October and renewable
firms will bid for the contracts, "ensuring that new, clean
electricity generation would be built at the lowest possible
cost to energy consumers," Ed Davey, Energy and Climate Change
secretary said in a statement.
As a part of extensive reform of Britain's electricity
market the government is changing the way it supports renewable
energy projects by replacing direct subsidies with a
contracts-for-difference (CfD) system whereby qualifying
projects are guaranteed a minimum price at which they can sell
electricity.
"The government's reforms to the electricity market will
reduce emissions from the power sector much more cheaply than
through existing policies - around 6 percent (41 pounds) lower
on the average domestic electricity bill up to 2030," Davey
said.
A further 50 million pounds is planned for an auction round
in 2015, with a total of around 1 billion pounds potentially
available later for further projects up to 2020-21, including
those that capture and store carbon emissions underground.
Earlier this week the government said it would stick to a
goal to curb the country's emissions by 2027 to 50 percent of
1990 levels.
BIOMASS
Separately on Wednesday the government said it is "committed
to supporting cost-effective, sustainably produced biomass,"
after it backed a study that confirmed using the fuel in power
generation could be an effective way of helping Britain to
reduce its emissions.
The study is the first published by government to take
account of changes in the amount of carbon dioxide stored in
forests, which produce the wood briquettes burned as biomass,
over the lifetime of a project.
British utility Drax plans to convert three out of
six of its coal-fired power generation units to use biomass. One
was converted last year, and the other two conversions are
planned for next year.
"We welcome that (the report) confirms the fact that where
biomass is sourced sustainably major carbon savings can be
delivered," Dorothy Thompson, Chief Executive of Drax, said in a
statement.
The government had said it would award contracts to help
fund conversion of one of the Drax units under the CfD programme
and on Tuesday said it would also help fund a second unit after
losing a battle in the High Court earlier this month to exclude
it from the scheme.
