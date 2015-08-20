* Britain could buy 'statistical transfers' from other
countries
* Contributions from the heat and transport sector well
behind
* Paying EU fines could be cheaper
By Susanna Twidale
LONDON, Aug 20 Britain is thinking of using an
EU loophole to dodge the impact of its own subsidy cuts on
renewable energy and escape fines for missing 2020 European
renewable targets.
Under EU rules Britain could use the loophole, termed
statistical transfer, which would see it pay other, greener, EU
countries overshooting their targets, to make up the difference.
"We need to stay open to the fullest possible range of
options for meeting the 2020 target, including the use of
statistical transfer," a spokeswoman for the Department of
Energy and Climate Change said.
Britain's new Energy and Climate Change secretary Amber Rudd
has announced changes to subsides for biomas, solar and onshore
wind projects to trim spiraling costs, which she said in June
were likely to result in around 250 projects not being built.
Britain has an EU target to meet 15 percent of its energy
needs from renewable sources by 2020 but with just five years to
go it remain wells short at just over 5 percent.
.
Current contributions to the target from energy used in the
transport and heat sectors are well off the pace of what is
needed, placing more of a burden on the electricity sector to
make up the shortfall.
Analysis from consultants PWC showed Britain would need to
generate more than 50 percent of its electricity from renewable
sources by 2020 to meet the goal, up from around 20 percent in
2014.
"Technically the (EU) target could still be met if more
renewable electricity capacity comes online but for that to
happen the funding cap would need to be increased while the
recent measures have all been to cap overspend," said Ronan
O'Regan, director of renewables at PWC.
Latest data from the European Commission shows several
countries, including the Netherlands and France, are also at
risk of missing their targets, meaning there could be
competition for the statistical transfers.
The 2020 renewable target is binding, which means that member
states who do not comply are liable for infringement proceedings
which can take many years.
It is unclear how much Britain would be fined but The EU's
highest courts in Luxembourg have the right to order payment of
a fine for every day a country is found to be in breach of EU
law.
Richard Slark, Director at Poyry Management Consulting said
it could end up being cheaper for Britain to not comply and face
fines.
"The fines for non-compliance are understood to be
relatively small and they may not be levied for years, given the
EU's drawn out enforcement processes," he said.
(Additional reporting by Barbara Lewis in Brussels, editing by
William Hardy)