(Corrects reference in headline to "repossessions" from
"arrears")
LONDON Aug 11 British mortgage lenders
repossessed 7 percent fewer homes in the first half of 2011 than
they did in the first half of 2010, their industry body said on
Thursday.
The Council of Mortgage lenders said that 9,000
repossessions took place in the second quarter of 2011, down
from 9,100 in the first quarter. For the first six months of
2011 as a whole, reposessions totalled 18,100 versus 19,500 in
the same period of 2010.
"Mortgage repayment problems have stabilised against a
current backdrop of stable employment and low interest rates,"
CML director general Paul Smee said.
The CML forecasts 40,000 repossessions will take place this
year, rising to 45,000 in 2012 -- equivalent to 0.4 percent of
properties. Around 1.6 percent of mortgages are expected to
suffer from arrears totalling 2.5 percent or more of the total
sum owed.
(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by John Stonestreet)