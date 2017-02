LONDON Aug 11 The number of mortgage repossession claims which led to a court order being made in England or Wales rose by 1 percent on the year in the second quarter of 2011, the Ministry of Justice said on Thursday.

Such claims totalled a seasonally adjusted 14,075 in the second quarter, down from 14,453 in the first three months of the year but still higher than the multi-year low of 13,945 recorded in the second quarter of 2010, the MoJ said. (Reporting by David Milliken and Olesya Dmitracova)