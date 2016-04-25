LONDON, April 25 British department stores group BHS on Monday entered administration, a form of creditor protection, putting about 11,000 jobs at risk.

Philip Duffy and Benjamin Wiles, managing directors of Duff & Phelps, have been appointed joint administrators, the restructuring firm said.

"The group will continue to trade as usual whilst the administrators seek to sell it as a going concern," it said.

BHS employs about 8,000, while 3,000 contractors work with the 88-year-old firm which has 164 stores.

Its collapse into administration is Britain's most high profile retail casualty since Phones4U in September 2014.