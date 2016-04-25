UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON, April 25 British department stores group BHS on Monday entered administration, a form of creditor protection, putting about 11,000 jobs at risk.
Philip Duffy and Benjamin Wiles, managing directors of Duff & Phelps, have been appointed joint administrators, the restructuring firm said.
"The group will continue to trade as usual whilst the administrators seek to sell it as a going concern," it said.
BHS employs about 8,000, while 3,000 contractors work with the 88-year-old firm which has 164 stores.
Its collapse into administration is Britain's most high profile retail casualty since Phones4U in September 2014. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.