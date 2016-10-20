LONDON Oct 20 British lawmakers backed
stripping billionaire Philip Green of his knighthood over the
collapse of BHS, in a symbolic move on Thursday that will raise
pressure on the retail tycoon over his promises to resolve the
company's pension problems.
Green owned department store BHS for 15 years before he sold
the loss-making 180-outlet chain to Dominic Chappell, a serial
bankrupt with no retail experience, for just one pound ($1.22)
last year. It went into administration in April and the last of
its stores closed in August, with the loss of some 11,000 jobs.
Following a debate in parliament lasting more than two
hours, lawmakers backed a call for Green to be stripped of his
knighthood, awarded in 2006 for services to retail. The motion
was unopposed by lawmakers present in the debating chamber.
The motion was symbolic, because decisions to remove honours
are made by an ad hoc body convened under the Cabinet Office
called the Honours Forfeiture Committee.
