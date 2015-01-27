* 2014 saw Black Friday take off in Britain in a big way
By James Davey
LONDON, Jan 27 Britons literally fell over
themselves for "Black Friday" bargains in November, so retailers
need to make the discount day imported from across the Atlantic
work for the industry.
Black Friday took hold in Britain in a major way for the
first time last year, as store groups sought to match the
promotions of big U.S. online retailers such as Amazon
and use the event to kick-start interest in Christmas shopping.
But many were not prepared for the level of demand on Nov.
28, which saw shoppers queuing overnight, scuffles breaking out
in stores, websites crashing and delivery operations overloaded.
Not only did that frustrate customers, but it also left many
store groups selling more stock at a discount than they
intended, and then finding there was less demand for full-price
goods in the following weeks, hitting their profit margins.
Industry data showed the extent to which the traditional
build up of sales ahead of Christmas was skewed. While Black
Friday drove November retail sales growth to a three month high
of 2.2 percent year-on-year, December's rise of 1.0 percent was
the weakest outcome for that month since 2008.
With customers' expectations raised, and online retailers
likely to keep up the pressure, there seems little prospect of
Black Friday -- named after the day of the year when U.S.
retailers traditionally become profitable -- fading away.
"We do not believe that the genie can be put back in the
bottle," said retail researcher Conlumino.
So Britain's stores are going to have to do better, and that
may mean learning from those that coped well, such as electrical
goods chain Dixons Carphone.
It carefully planned targeted promotions with global
suppliers on goods such as Samsung TVs, De Longhi coffee
machines and Bose speakers, allowing it to achieve a sales boost
while maintaining profit margins.
"I think it's here to stay. It's something that we need to
plan for and get used to," said Dixons Carphone finance director
Humphrey Singer of Black Friday.
"We pretty much start planning now for this year."
COPING STRATEGIES
Dixons Carphone's success was in contrast to the experience
of many other general merchandise retailers on Black Friday.
"It caused a huge pull-forward of sales, it strained
distribution networks, it undermined consumers' willingness to
pay full-price at Christmas and it ruined perceptions of online
delivery reliability," said independent retail analyst Nick
Bubb.
Marks & Spencer, Britain's biggest clothing
retailer, was the highest profile casualty, with its huge
distribution centre in Castle Donington, central England, thrown
into chaos.
Unable to cope with the spike in demand, automated picking
and packing failures delayed the delivery of goods ordered
online. Disappointed customers lambasted the firm on social
media and a subsequent loss of sales was a major factor in the
firm missing forecasts.
Chief Executive Marc Bolland lamented that at any other time
of year "you don't get that artificial Christmas tree, wrapping
paper and a dress together in one order."
But he knows it's the company that must adjust.
"If consumers like to shop in that way more, then as
retailers we need to find answers to it," he said.
Analysts say this year retailers may put more focus on
spreading the home delivery of goods ordered on Black Friday
over a longer period and on increasing the appeal of "click and
collect" services, where ordered goods are picked-up in store.
Household goods chain Argos missed Christmas sales
forecasts after reining in promotions in the wake of Black
Friday. That protected profit margins but hurt sales.
Chief Executive John Walden, who as an American is a veteran
of Black Friday, reckons retailers will be more selective about
what they put on sale this year -- "balancing the things that
make money versus the things that may not."
Black Friday delivered the biggest week of sales in
department store John Lewis' 150-year history.
Its boss, Andy Street, says the event will stay but reckons
it may be tempered this year, perhaps more focused around its
traditional electricals heritage.
"Customers got a very good deal," he said. "But standing
back from it all, you actually have to say: 'Is it good for the
industry to concentrate so much business in that one day and
then have a relatively flat period afterwards?' The answer is
probably not."
