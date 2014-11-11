LONDON Nov 11 British retail spending recovered
modestly last month after falling sharply in September, helped
by consumers splashing out on big-ticket items like furniture,
an industry survey showed on Tuesday.
The British Retail Consortium said October total retail
spending was 1.4 percent higher than a year ago, compared with a
0.8 percent fall in September, the steepest annual drop since
April 2012.
On a like-for-like basis -- a measure that strips out
changes in floor space and is preferred by equity analysts --
retail sales were flat, after a 2.1 percent fall in September.
Unseasonably warm weather, which dissuaded shoppers from
buying new winter clothes in September, continued last month and
left clothing and footwear spending weak.
But spending on furniture and other home goods was robust,
suggesting consumers will continue to drive Britain's economic
recovery, even if the pace of the upturn has slowed recently.
"Sadly, this warmer weather has left many fashion retailers
with a substantial stock overhang, raising the question of
earlier and deeper discounts as we get closer to Christmas,"
said David McCorquodale, head of retail at survey sponsor KPMG.
"Promotions remained rife in the grocery sector, leaving it
with the unenviable moniker of the worst performing sector,"
added McCorquodale, as total food sales spending fell 1.4
percent in the three months to October.
British supermarkets are in the midst of a price war as
established retailers such as Tesco and Wal-Mart's Asda
try to fend off German discount chains Aldi and Lidl,
which have increased their market share recently.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Tom Heneghan)