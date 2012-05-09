(Adds analyst comment, Sainsbury, gilt sale, background)
* April retail sales down 3.3 pct - BRC survey
* Permanent job placement growth slows - REC/KPMG poll
* Bank of England faces tough decision on asset buying
* Gilt sale shows demand still high for UK debt
By Olesya Dmitracova
LONDON, May 9 British retail sales fell at their
fastest rate in more than a year in April and jobs growth
slowed, nudging the economy closer to a third quarter of
contraction and raising the chance of another cash boost from
the central bank.
The gloomy figures also threw the spotlight on a government
pledge to see through unpopular austerity measures after the two
parties in the ruling centre-right coalition performed poorly in
local elections, reflecting voters' concerns about rising
prices, meagre wage growth and job insecurity.
The Bank of England will have to weigh the latest signs of
economic weakness - as well as renewed turmoil in the euro zone
- against stubbornly high inflation when it decides on Thursday
whether to give Britain another dose of monetary stimulus to
counter the recession.
The British Retail Consortium said on Wednesday that sales
at stores open for at least a year fell 3.3 percent in value
terms compared with April 2011, after a 1.3 percent rise in
March.
The reading, the weakest since March last year, was well
short of forecasts for a 0.5 percent increase.
Although retailers' takings were squeezed by rainy and cold
weather, the poor returns will make it harder for the economy to
eke out growth in the second quarter after it shrank between
last October and March.
Meanwhile, the number of people placed in permanent jobs
rose at the slowest pace since January, a survey for consultancy
KPMG and the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) -
which represents recruitment agencies - showed.
The REC's monthly index ticked down to 51.9 from 52.4 in
March, with readings above 50 indicating growth.
Deutsche Bank economist George Buckley said the BRC survey
and the softer labour market highlighted the risks to his view
that the BoE would not extend its quantitative easing programme
of asset purchases on Thursday.
TOUCH AND GO
Both readings suggested the economy remains fragile and
vulnerable to further shocks, including risks from the political
upheavals threatening to halt the euro zone's slow march towards
recovery.
But the turmoil in Europe - where concerns are rising that
Greece may be forced to leave the euro zone - also gave the
government's tough debt management programme a boost as it kept
the country's borrowing costs at ultra-low levels.
An auction of 30-year bonds drew strong demand on Wednesday
as investors sought a safe haven away from the common currency,
and yields on 10-year gilts hit a record low.
BRC Director General Stephen Robertson said the wettest
April in Britain since records began had hurt sales of summer
clothing and outdoor products, while a long Easter weekend early
in the month meant some Easter shopping was shifted into March.
Shopping in March received an extra boost from unusually
warm weather, which contributed to the biggest increase in
retail sales in more than a year, according to the latest Office
for National Statistics figures.
"It would have been difficult for this April to outperform
April 2011 even with favourable weather, but these numbers are
still disappointing," Robertson said.
"April last year was boosted by the royal wedding and the
accompanying extra day off for people to shop or celebrate."
But some retailers had cause for celebration.
J Sainsbury, Britain's No. 3 grocer, posted higher
annual profits as it lured cash-strapped shoppers to its cheaper
own-brand ranges and tapped into growth areas like convenience
stores and internet shopping.
For the economy, the picture for the coming months looks
mixed.
A poll by the Confederation of British Industry showed late
last month that British retailers reported the best outlook for
the following month's sales in more than a year.
Jobseekers may also fare better as, according to the
REC/KPMG data, in April overall vacancies maintained the pace of
growth recorded in March - the strongest since July.
But April surveys of purchasing managers showed slowing
growth across Britain's services, manufacturing and construction
sectors.
(Editing by John Stonestreet)