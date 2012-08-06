LONDON Aug 7 British retail sales growth slowed
in July as a sunny spell towards the end of the month failed to
make up for weeks of rain which depressed sales of summer
clothes and other seasonal products, the British Retail
Consortium said on Tuesday.
The BRC's findings tally with other surveys and retailers'
reports, showing that consumers were not in the mood for a
shopping spree in the run-up to the London 2012 Olympics.
Like-for-like retail sales - or sales at stores open for at
least a year - rose by just 0.1 percent in value terms compared
with July 2011, following a 1.4 percent increase in June, the
BRC said.
The value of total retail sales, a measure favoured by
economists and closer to that found in official statistics, was
2.0 percent up on the year, after a 3.5 percent climb in June.
"July was clearly not a golden month for retail," said BRC
Director General Stephen Robertson.
"After the June wash-out, more wet weather in July continued
to stifle demand for outdoor gear," he added.
"There was a boost for food retailers towards the end of the
month as the sunshine came out and shoppers started getting in
party food and drink ahead of the Olympics, but it wasn't a
significant help."
Britain's economy shrank much more than expected in the
second quarter as the extra public holiday to mark Queen
Elizabeth's 60 years on the throne hurt output, and the weak
retail sales are denting hopes of a strong rebound ahead.
British consumers are struggling as rising prices and higher
taxes have squeezed their budgets, and retailers have pinned
high hopes on the Olympics to boost morale and spending.
"With only the opening couple of days of the Olympic Games
covered by these statistics, we'll have to wait a while to
assess the overall impact on retail sales," Robertson said.
"Let's hope Team GB keeps on increasing its medal tally,
bringing a feel-good factor that helps consumer confidence".
(Reporting by Sven Egenter; Editing by Toby Chopra)