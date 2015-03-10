LONDON, March 10 British retail spending kept shops
busy in what is normally a quiet month in February, suggesting a
plunge in inflation has given consumers a boost, an industry
survey showed on Tuesday.
The British Retail Consortium said retail spending was 1.7
percent higher last month than in February last year, speeding
up a touch from a 1.6 percent rise in January.
In February 2014, when bad weather added to the usual
slowdown in shopping, sales rose 0.7 percent.
The survey adds to other signs that Britain's consumers are
feeling more confident after the main measure of inflation
slowed to just 0.3 percent in January and earnings rose more
quickly late last year.
"So far, 2015 has been positive for both retailers and
consumers and it shows no signs yet of changing course," said
BRC director general Helen Dickinson.
Retail spending on the BRC's like-for-like measure -- which
excludes new stores and more closely reflects how stores report
sales to shareholders -- rose 0.2 percent on the year, the same
pace of growth as January.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast growth of 0.4
percent in the like-for-like measure.
David McCorquodale, at survey sponsor KPMG, said consumers
were still not spending heavily in stores, despite the near-zero
inflation, cheap oil prices and interest rates which remain at a
record low.
"It's surprising more consumers aren't treating themselves
to a new pair of shoes, or curtains for the home," he said in a
statement. "One suspects that restaurateurs, not retailers, are
benefitting from the extra cash in consumers' pockets resulting
from fuel price savings."
(Reporting by William Schomberg; editing by Andy Bruce)