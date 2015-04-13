LONDON, April 14 British retail spending rose at its
fastest annual rate in almost a year last month, boosted by
Easter falling a month earlier than in 2014, an industry body
said on Tuesday.
The British Retail Consortium said the value of total retail
sales in March was 4.7 percent up on a year earlier, the biggest
year-on-year rise since April 2014, and much stronger than the
1.7 percent growth recorded in February.
Other surveys have also reported rising consumer morale, as
inflation has fallen to a record low and wages are starting to
pick up after years of stagnation. But the fact that Easter fell
in March rather than April this year also lifted the BRC
figures, which are not seasonally adjusted.
"An early Easter and better economic news helped lift retail
sales out of the doldrums," said David McCorquodale, a partner
at accountants KPMG, which sponsors the survey.
Helen Dickinson, the BRC's director general, said the sector
was seeing "slow but steady growth" and added that April's sales
growth was likely to be weaker due to Easter timings effects.
Retail spending in the first three months of 2015 was 2.8
percent higher than a year earlier, compared with a 1.5 percent
rise in the last three months of 2014.
On a so-called like-for-like basis -- a measure which strips
out changes in floor space and is favoured by equity analysts --
retail spending was 3.2 percent up in March compared with a 0.2
percent annual rise in February.
The rise in consumer spending comes at the same time as
prices measured in-store by the BRC are falling at their fastest
rate since 2006.
The broader official measure of British consumer price
inflation in March -- due out at 0830 GMT -- is forecast to show
prices flat on the year for a second month in a row, the lowest
inflation has been since records began in 1989.
(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William Schomberg)