LONDON Aug 28 Following is a table of results (percentage balances - difference between number replying positively and negatively to questions):

REPORTED ACTIVITY

2013-----------------------------------------

Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar Feb

RETAILING VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES REPORTED

+27* +17 +1 -11 -1 0 +8

VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MONTH MOVING AVERAGE

+15 +2 -4 -4 +2 +8 +15

VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS

+10 +7 -1 -25 -12 -1 -19

VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR

+10 -19 -17 -17 -27 -20 -20

VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND

+5 +15 +19 +11 +23 +23 +9

EXPECTED ACTIVITY

2013-----------------------------------------

Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES

+26* +10 +13 +10 -6 +15 +9

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MTH MOVING AVG

+16 +11 +6 +6 +6 +12 +11

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS

+15 +10 +2 -15 -15 +7 -19

EXPECTED VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR

+10 -13 -6 -3 -11 -1 -5

EXPECTED VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND

+11 +12 +20 +6 +10 +14 +6

* Highest since Nov 2012

QUARTERLY QUESTIONS

2013-----------------2012

Aug May Feb Nov

Imports +17** +2 +8 +16

Selling prices--reported +30 +43 +40 +25

Selling prices--expected +33 +35 +33 +24

Employment--reported +14# 0 -7 +7

Employment--expected +9 +7 -1 +9

Investment intentions -14 -23 -7 -12

Business situation +20** +10 +12 +7

** Highest since Aug 2010

# Highest since May 2002

The survey was conducted between July 29 and Aug. 14 and was based on 69 retailers.