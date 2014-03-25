LONDON, March 25 The Confederation of British Industry published its monthly Distributive Trades survey of the retail sector on Tuesday. Following is a table of results (percentage balances - difference between number replying positively and negatively to questions): REPORTED ACTIVITY

2014---------------2013-----------------------------------

Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug Jul

RETAILING VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES REPORTED

+13 +37 +14 +34 +1 +2 +34 +27 +17

VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MONTH MOVING AVERAGE

+21 +28 +16 +12 +12 +21 +26 +15 +2

VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS

+6 +16 -2 +25 +1 +12 +14 +10 +7

VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR

-15 -3 -5 -1 -9 -2 +12 +10 -19

VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND

+16 +4 +19 +29 +22 +12 +5 +5 +15 EXPECTED ACTIVITY

2014-----------------------2013--------------------

Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES

+36 +28 +15 +29 +24 +23 +31 +26

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ANNUAL SALES - 3-MTH MOVING AVG

+26 +24 +23 +25 +26 +27 +22 +16

EXPECTED VOLUME OF ORDERS PLACED ON SUPPLIERS

+12 +24 +15 +14 +2 +7 +19 +15

EXPECTED VOLUME OF SALES FOR TIME OF YEAR

+1 +1 -4 -2 +8 0 +9 +10

EXPECTED VOLUME OF STOCKS RELATIVE TO EXPECTED DEMAND

+8 +6 +11 +29 +17 +11 +10 +11 The survey was conducted between Feb. 25 and March 12 and was based on 106 companies.