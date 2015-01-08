(Adds Dunelm, M&S, Ted Baker, Tesco)

Jan 7 Below is a summary of how Britain's retailers fared over Christmas, the busiest trading period of the year, which was given a kick start by discounts on "Black Friday", Nov. 28, and ended with post-Christmas clearances.

BOOHOO

Sector: Clothing

Group total sales rose 25 percent in the four months to Dec. 31.

DUNELM

Sector: Homeware

Like-for-like sales rose 4.2 percent in the quarter ending Dec. 27.

HOUSE OF FRASER

Sector: Department stores

Like-for-like sales (ex VAT) rose 8.0 percent in the six weeks to Jan. 3.

JOHN LEWIS

Sector: Department stores

Like-for-like sales rose 4.8 percent in the five weeks to Dec. 27.

MAJESTIC WINE

Sector: Beverages

Like-for-like sales at UK stores rose 1.1 percent in the 10 weeks from 28 October to 5 January 2015.

MARKS & SPENCER

Sector: Food, clothing, homewares

Total UK like-for-like sales fell 2.7 percent in the 13 weeks to Dec. 27. General Merchandise like-for-like sales fell 5.8 percent in the period, with food sales on the same measure up 0.1 percent.

NEXT

Sector: Clothing, homewares

Full-price sales rose 2.9 percent in the 58 days between Oct. 28 and Dec. 25, towards the upper end of its previous guidance.

SAINSBURY'S

Sector: Food

Sales excluding fuel at stores open more than a year fell 1.7 percent in the 14 weeks to Jan. 3.

TED BAKER

Sector: Clothing

Retail sales rose 22.8 percent in the 8 week period from Nov. 9 Nov to Jan. 3.

TESCO

Sector: Food

Like-for-like sales fell 0.5 pct in the six weeks to Jan. 3.

WAITROSE

Sector: Food

Like-for-like sales rose 2.8 percent in the five weeks to Jan. 3.

(Compiled by UK news team; Editing by Catherine Evans)