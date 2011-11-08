* UK Oct like-for-like retail sales down 0.6 pct - BRC
* M&S H1 profit falls 10 pct to 315 mln stg vs f'cast 311
mln
* Primark year op profit down 8 pct, cost pressures easing
* Grocery sales growth slows despite higher inflation-Kantar
* M&S shares up 2 pct, Primark-owner AB Foods up 2.2 pct
(Adds M&S CEO comments, updates shares)
By Mark Potter and James Davey
LONDON, Nov 8 Weak October sales and profit
falls from top store groups Marks & Spencer Plc and
Primark frayed British retailers' nerves as the crucial
Christmas countdown began.
"What customers tell us is that they want to protect
Christmas ... Smaller treats, they definitely want," Marks &
Spencer (M&S) Chief Executive Marc Bolland said on Tuesday as
Britain's biggest clothing retailer reported a 10 percent drop
in first-half earnings.
However, he warned shoppers also planned to go out less,
particularly on New Year's Eve, adding to the uncertainty about
retailers' busiest trading period of the year. While
stay-at-home Britons might buy more food and drink, they might
also cut back on more expensive purchases like partywear.
Bolland said M&S wanted to "own the territory of Saturday
night," hence its promotional and marketing tie-up with "The X
Factor" TV show and big push on "Dine in" meal deals.
He also highlighted a few encouraging early signs for
Christmas such as higher gift wrap and card sales than last year
and a 10 percent year-on-year gain on food orders.
Britons have been curbing spending as their disposable
incomes are squeezed by rising prices, muted wages growth and
austerity measures, and as they worry about a stagnant housing
market, job security and a fragile economic recovery.
Industry group the British Retail Consortium (BRC) said on
Tuesday a 0.6 percent year-on-year fall in October sales from
stores open more than a year augured badly.
"This is evidence of the basic weakness of consumer
confidence and demand and (is) worrying this close to
Christmas," BRC Director General Stephen Robertson said.
He urged finance minister George Osborne to ease the
pressure on shoppers and store groups alike by reining in
planned increases in fuel duty and business rates.
While retailers are hopeful of stronger demand this
Christmas than last, when sales were hit by heavy December snow,
analysts say recent weak trading has left stores with high
stocks that could lead to a frenzy of discounting.
M&S said promotional activity in clothing, footwear and
homewares markets was up 5 percentage points year on year in its
first half to Oct. 1.
"We expect this sort of promotional pressure in the market
to continue in the second half," said Bolland.
M&S, which also sells upmarket food, said full-year gross
profit margins would be flat as a result, at the bottom end of
previous guidance.
Data from market research group Kantar Worldpanel, meantime,
showed a step up in price competition between Britain's
supermarket groups was doing little to boost sales.
While grocery sales were up 4.6 percent year-on-year in the
12 weeks to Oct. 30, that was down from 5.1 percent in the 12
weeks to Oct. 2 and despite a pick up in inflation to 6.1
percent -- suggesting shoppers are cutting back on the amount
they buy and/or switching to cheaper ranges.
Analysts at brokerage Shore Capital said Christmas was
shaping up to be a repeat of the past few years, with little
growth and weaker players driven out of business.
"Expect further failure from the weak; others will simply
eat their market share," they forecast.
PROFITS SQUEEZED
M&S, which serves 21 million Britons a week from around 700
stores and has over 350, mainly franchised, stores overseas,
said it made profit before tax and one-off items of 315.2
million pounds ($505 million) in the 26 weeks to Oct. 1.
That was just ahead of analysts' average forecast of 311
million, according to a company poll.
Sales from British stores open more than a year fell 0.7
percent in the second quarter, the first quarterly decline for
two years, with a 2.5 percent drop in general merchandise sales
only partly offset by a 1 percent rise in food.
While warning of the pressure on profit margins, M&S said it
was keeping a tight rein on costs, forecasting they would rise
around 3 percent this financial year, compared with its initial
estimate of 5 percent. Analysts said that should protect
full-year profit expectations, which had been trimmed prior to
the first half update.
M&S shares were up 2 percent at 333 pence at 1403 GMT,
outperforming the STOXX Europe 600 retail index
Bolland, who plans to spend 600 million pounds over three
years revamping M&S's British stores, said customer feedback
from 15 pilot outlets was "very positive".
Some analysts think the 127-year-old group should scale back
its investment given the gloomy economic outlook.
Clothing chains have been feeling extra pressure from
unseasonably warm weather, higher cotton prices and wage
inflation in key manufacturing countries such as China.
Discount clothing chain Primark showed the pain from higher
costs with an 8 percent drop in adjusted operating profit to 309
million pounds for the year ended Sept. 17.
The chain, owned by Associated British Foods, said a recent
fall in cotton prices should ease the pressure in the coming
financial year, although that would take time to feed through.
AB Foods shares were up 2.2 percent at 1,136 pence.
(Editing by Mike Nesbit and Hans-Juergen Peters)