(Adds CBI factory orders, comments)
By Olesya Dmitracova and Sven Egenter
LONDON, June 21 British retail sales bounced
back in May after a dismal April as sunnier weather encouraged
shoppers to buy clothes and shoes, raising hope that the country
may yet avoid a longer slump.
Britain, which fell into its second recession in four years
between October and March, is in dire need of a boost, and
policymakers pin hopes on consumer spending because exports and
business morale have been hurt by the euro zone debt crisis.
The government has announced a number of schemes aimed at
supporting lending and infrastructure spending, while the
central bank has indicated that another cash injection to
support the economy is on the way.
A decent performance by retailers and strength in the
manufacturing of consumer goods revealed by an industry survey,
which showed an unexpected improvement in British factory orders
in June, provided some rare good economic news.
"The economy is stronger on the consumer side and still
showing signs of growth in the overall service sector," said
David Tinsley, economist at BNP Paribas.
The Office for National Statistics said on Thursday that
retail sales volumes rose 1.4 percent on the month in May - a
notch above economists' forecasts for an increase of 1.2 percent
- to give an annual rise of 2.4 percent.
Retail sales slumped in the previous month, which was the
wettest April on record, while weak fuel sales following
panic-buying in March due to a planned strike by truck drivers
compounded the fall.
SUNSHINE
The ONS said the increase in sales last month was driven by
a 3.4 percent monthly rise in sales of clothes and footwear.
Discounting boosted trade at shops such as department stores,
with their sales 11.3 percent higher on the year - the highest
rise since February 2000.
"The seemingly shy sunshine, hardly seen since March, had
created pent-up demand for summer goods which was finally
unleashed," said Stephen Robertson, British Retail Consortium
Director General.
"Modest sales of coats and carpets gave way to much better
sales of T-shirts and barbecues as interest finally turned
outdoors."
Sellers of other goods are also benefiting.
Dixons Retail, Europe's second-biggest electrical
goods retailer, said sales at its British and Irish stores open
for over a year rose 8 percent between February and April and
that an improving trend in group sales had continued since then.
Britons have cut back spending since the 2008-2009 recession
as rising prices swallow up meagre wage increases, driving a
number of well-known high street names out of business.
But consumption has increased slightly in the final quarter
of 2011 and the first three months of 2012, after declining the
four previous quarters.
In a sign that some of the pressure on household incomes is
easing, the annual rise in retail prices measured by the implied
deflator eased to 0.9 percent - the lowest since October 2009 -
in line with the recent fall in consumer price inflation to 2.8
percent, also the lowest in two and a half years.
While easing inflation may help cash-strapped Britons to
spend more, the dangers from the euro zone crisis loom large.
In an unexpected sign of resilience, the June survey by the
Confederation of British Industry showed an improvement.
"Despite facing continued instability within the euro zone,
UK manufacturers have seen a modest rebound in orders from both
their domestic and export markets," said CBI chief economic
adviser Ian McCafferty.
