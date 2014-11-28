LONDON Nov 28 Britain's high streets, malls and
online sites were awash with discounts on Friday as more
retailers than ever embraced U.S.-style "Black Friday"
promotions, seeking to kickstart trading in the key Christmas
period.
In the United States the Friday following the Thanksgiving
Day holiday is called Black Friday because spending usually
surges and indicates the point at which American retailers begin
to turn a profit for the year, or go "into the black".
Though Amazon introduced Black Friday to Britain in
2010, last year marked the first time major UK store groups such
as John Lewis, Dixons and Wal-Mart's Asda
participated in a serious way.
A survey commissioned by Barclays found that 65 percent of
Britain's multi-channel retailers planned Black Friday
promotions this year.
This year new participants include Sainsbury's,
Britain's No. 3 grocer, which is offering cut price deals on 13
product lines, including TVs, tablets, audio products and
kitchen electricals in 485 stores.
Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, has extended
Black Friday promotions to selected stores, having only
participated online last year.
Marks & Spencer, Britain's biggest clothing
retailer by sales, is also doing more this year, with all online
deals, such as 30 percent off Autograph lingerie and men's
coats, mirrored in store. Dixons and Argos have also
ramped-up their offers.
Asda said its event this year will be three times bigger
than last year's, with 441 stores taking part.
British retail sales growth slowed slightly in November
against a backdrop of smaller price rises, but retailers are
upbeat about Christmas, figures from the Confederation of
British Industry showed on Wednesday.
Whether embracing Black Friday makes commercial sense for UK
retailers remains open to debate. Analysts say it can delay
autumn sales, pull forward Christmas sales that store groups
would otherwise have made at full price, can blunt sales in
subsequent weeks and also leaves consumers expecting more
pre-Christmas promotions.
Some retailers have also been accused of inflating prices
before then slashing them to give the appearance of bargains.
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Keiron Henderson)