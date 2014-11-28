(Adds detail, analyst comment)
By James Davey and Liisa Tuhkanen
LONDON Nov 28 British police officers were
called to stores across the country on Friday as the "Black
Friday" shopping frenzy imported from the United States brought
surging crowds and fights over sharply discounted goods.
For the first time, most British retailers have fully
embraced "Black Friday" promotions this year, both in store and
online, seeking to follow their cousins across the Atlantic and
kickstart trading early in the key Christmas period.
The day after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, which falls on
the fourth Thursday of November, is extravagantly promoted in
the United States as the start of the Christmas shopping season.
The surge in spending is said to make it the day when retailers
finally show a profit for the year, or go "into the black".
With no national holiday in late November, people in Britain
had no reason to notice the day until American online retailer
Amazon brought its Black Friday sales across the
Atlantic in 2010.
Last year marked the first time major UK store groups such
as John Lewis, Dixons and Wal-Mart's Asda
participated in a serious way, and this year has seen the trend
explode across a majority of the British retail sector.
A survey commissioned by Barclays found that 65 percent of
British retailers that sell both online and in stores planned
Black Friday promotions.
Supermarket leader Tesco, clothing retailer Marks &
Spencer, and electricals retailers Dixons and Argos
are doing far bigger promotions than before. Others,
like No 3 grocer Sainsbury's are participating for the
first time.
The trend is also emerging in continental Europe, with
Spanish department store El Corte Ingles using the term "Black
Friday", in English, to advertise price cuts and promotions
appearing in France and Denmark.
Police were called in to control crowds that had gathered
overnight in London, Manchester, Cardiff and Glasgow, drawn by
cheap televisions, kitchen goods and clothes. Three arrests were
made at Tesco stores in Manchester and officers were
called out to four others in the area.
"The events of last night were totally predictable and I am
disappointed that stores did not have sufficient security staff
on duty," Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Peter Fahy said.
Queues started forming at Asda's superstore at Wembley,
north London, from 0500 GMT. Its doors opened at 0800 GMT and by
0900 many of the best bargains had gone.
"There was a fight in the queue in front of us," said
shopper Kristina Butts, 44, who missed out on the Polaroid 40
inch TV and Xbox bundle she was after.
When the last of the TVs discounted by 50 percent to 299
pounds ($469) was sold, a staff member held it up and shouted:
"When it's gone, it's gone."
One woman shopper on a mobility scooter drove away from the
store shouting: "I will never do this again."
Whether embracing Black Friday makes commercial sense for UK
retailers remains open to debate.
"All Black Friday is likely to do is bring forward business
from December, reduce gross margins and undermine consumers'
willingness to pay full-price again before Christmas," said
independent retail analyst Nick Bubb. Retailers that were not
involved, like clothing retailer Next, were "thinking
long-term and preserving their pricing power", Bubb said.
Asda argues it can protect profit margins by leveraging the
huge global purchasing power of its giant American parent
Wal-Mart. Dixons says it can maintain margins by placing
especially large orders with suppliers so it can secure
favourable terms.
(1 US dollar = 0.6370 British pound)
