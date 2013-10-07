LONDON, Oct 8 (Reuters)- Growth in British retail sales slowed
for a second consecutive month in September, industry data
showed on Tuesday.
The British Retail Consortium said the total value of retail
sales was 2.4 percent higher in September than a year ago, the
second-weakest reading this year.
Like-for-like sales, which strip out changes in floor space
as retailers open and close outlets, rose 0.7 percent, less than
half the rate of growth of the previous two months.
The survey provides a note of caution after a stream of
surprisingly strong economic indicators.
"These figures are a reality check and will make retailers
nervous as we enter the run up to Christmas," said David
McCorquodale, head of retail at KPMG.
The Bank of England has sought to encourage business and
consumer spending by giving clear guidance that its interest
rates will not rise any time soon. But wage growth is still
lagging behind inflation, raising questions over the
sustainability of the recovery.
Some of Britain's biggest retailers have sounded a cautious
note on the recovery.
Morrisons, Britain's fourth-biggest grocer, said
last month that higher spending in the London area was not
indicative of the rest of the country. Next, the
country's No. 2 clothing retailer, said a full-blown recovery
would require growth in real earnings, not just borrowing.
