LONDON Aug 15 The Office for National Statistics released the following seasonally adjusted data on British retail sales on Thursday. Figures are percentage changes unless otherwise stated.

(Numbers in brackets show originally reported values) RETAIL SALES VOLUME JULY JUNE FORECAST Monthly s/adj change 1.1 0.2 (0.2) 0.6 Year-on-year change 3.0* 1.9 (2.2) 2.5 3mth/3mth 1.8** 1.1 (0.9) Sales excl. fuel mm 1.1 0.3 (0.2) 0.6 Sales excl. fuel yy 3.1 1.8 (2.1) 2.7 BY SECTOR m/m y/y 3m/3m Predominantly food 2.5 2.1*** 1.5 Total pred non-food -0.3 2.0 1.7 Non-specialised -1.6 3.1 2.2 Textile,clothing,foot -0.2 1.4 1.6 Household goods -1.3 -2.3 2.0 Other stores 1.0 4.8 1.4 Non-store/repair 1.7 18.1 3.4 Automotive fuel 1.0 1.5 2.2

JULY JUNE Value pct change from year ago 4.9# 3.6 (3.8) Value pct change 3mths vs year ago 3.8 2.8 (3.0) Deflator (nsa) pct change from yr ago 1.8## 1.7 (1.7)

* Biggest annual rise in sales volumes since Jan 2011

** Biggest 3-mth/3-mth increase in sales volumes since March 2004

*** Biggest annual rise in food sales volumes since April 2011

# Biggest annual rise in retail sales values since March 2012

## Highest deflator since April 2012