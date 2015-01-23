UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Jan 23 The Office for National Statistics released the following seasonally adjusted data on British retail sales.
Numbers in brackets show originally reported values. RETAIL SALES VOLUME DEC NOV FORECAST Monthly s/adj change 0.4 1.6 (1.6) -0.6 Year-on-year change 4.3 6.4 (6.4) 3.0 3mth/3mth 2.3 1.1 (1.1) Sales excl. fuel mm 0.2 1.7 (1.7) -0.7 Sales excl. fuel yy 4.2 6.8 (6.9) 3.3 BY SECTOR m/m y/y 3m/3m Predominantly food 1.3 0.8 1.3 Total pred non-food -0.6 6.7 3.0 Non-specialised -4.5 1.1 1.8 Textile,clothing,foot -1.1 2.3 0.1 Household goods -4.7 7.6 4.7 Other stores 5.2 14.1 5.3 Non-store/repair -0.7 8.2 3.2 Automotive fuel 2.4 5.2 2.3
DEC NOV Value pct change from year ago 1.9 4.3 (4.3) Value pct change 3mths vs year ago 2.9 2.6 (2.6) Deflator (nsa) pct change from yr ago -2.2 -2.0 (-2.0) (Compiled by UK Economics Desk in London)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.