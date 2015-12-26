LONDON Dec 26 Britain's biggest department store chain, John Lewis, said on Saturday it had seen a 10.7 percent year-on-year increase in clearance online orders on Christmas Day and a rise of 11 percent in traffic to its website.

John Lewis is the only major British retailer to publish weekly sales data, providing the most up-to-date snapshot of shopping trends.

It has outperformed rivals for the last six years, helped by a strong online offering, modern stores and bias to the more prosperous southeast of England.

The company said in a statement there had been a 17.7 percent annual rise in orders in the first full hour of clearance starting on Christmas Eve.

Clearance shopping on Christmas Day continued, with 75 percent of traffic coming from mobile devices like smartphones and tablets.

British consumers have driven the country's economic recovery over the past two years, helped by a plunge in inflation to around zero. But wage growth remains weak and has not recovered its levels of before the financial crisis.

British retail sales grew slightly less than expected in the run-up to Christmas and the outlook for January was weak, according to a survey this week by the employers' group, the Confederation of British Industry.

No figures were immediately available on how John Lewis's Christmas Day sales in 2014 had compared with the previous year. (Reporting by Stephen Addison; Editing by Stephen Powell)