LONDON Jan 29 Tesco, Britain's biggest grocer, maintained its market share and matched market growth for the first time since June 2011, according to industry data published on Tuesday.

Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said Tesco's sales increased 3.3 percent in the 12 weeks to Jan. 20, giving it a market share of 30.4 percent and putting its rivals under pressure.

No. 2 grocer Asda achieved growth of 2.1 percent, while No. 3 player J Sainsbury saw growth of 3.2 percent, said Kantar.

No. 4 player Wm Morrison was the laggard again with a sales fall of 1.7 percent.