LONDON, Sept 10 Marks & Spencer,
Britain's biggest clothing retailer, said on Tuesday initial
customer response to its crucial new autumn/winter womenswear
range has been positive.
The new collection focuses on higher quality and more
fashionable styles, something M&S hopes will satisfy its core
45-years-and-over shoppers while also drawing in younger buyers.
M&S needs the range to succeed to help reverse eight
straight quarters of declining underlying sales of general
merchandise, which consists of clothing, footwear and homewares.
"Consumer reactions to it was ... that the product was a lot
nicer, a lot more attractive," Chief Executive Marc Bolland said
on a visit to the firm's Pantheon store on London's Oxford
Street - his first public comment on the range since its July 25
debut.
The range won mostly positive reviews from retail analysts
and the fashion press when it was unveiled in May.
The full launch, together with a high-profile advertising
push featuring some of Britain's biggest female celebrities,
kicked off this month.
Bolland, who gave no sales data, denied the range
represented a make-or-break moment for the firm, stressing his
strategy for reviving general merchandise was a step-by-step
approach.
"It's not autumn/winter make-or-break. Autumn/winter is
directionally in the right direction of better quality and
better style," he said.
"We've got 21 million customers a week. You don't want to
turn the dial too fast."
M&S is scheduled to report second quarter trading figures on
Nov. 5.
Shares in M&S have risen 39 percent over the last year and
traded at over 500 pence on Friday for the first time since
January 2008 on growing optimism the range will deliver, as well
as an improving economic outlook in Britain.
They were up 1.8 percent at 509.25 pence at 1333 GMT,
valuing the business at 8.23 billion pounds ($12.9 billion).
Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne, executive director of marketing
and business development at M&S, said the "Leading Ladies" ad
campaign, shot by fashion photographer Annie Leibovitz and
featuring actress Helen Mirren and artist Tracey Emin, had
turned consumers' heads.
"I think it has created a lot of buzz and conversation
throughout the UK," he said.
He added that an advertising video posted on Facebook last
Tuesday achieved 11 million hits and 500,000 downloads within
three days while 17,000 consumers clicked through to the
womenswear page on M&S' website, representing the firm's best
ever response to a post.