By Paul Sandle
| LONDON, Sept 9
LONDON, Sept 9 Culture Secretary Sajid Javid
said on Tuesday he would examine whether Britain's so-called
public service broadcasters like ITV should be allowed
to charge cable and satellite operators to carry their
transmissions.
Channels from the publicly funded BBC and commercial PSBs
are currently carried for no fee on the platforms of cable
company Virgin Media and satellite broadcaster BSkyB
, under rules that ITV and Channel 4 want changed.
British public service broadcasters receive radio spectrum
to make their channels universally available at no charge to the
public, apart from the TV licence that funds the BBC.
In return, PSBs have an obligation to provide minimum
amounts of programming covering various topics.
Javid said the television landscape had changed since some
of the rules were introduced in the 1980s to support an emerging
cable industry, and it was time to look at how they worked for
viewers today.
"In the coming weeks, I will take a long, hard look at the
balance of payments between broadcasters and platforms." he told
an audience of industry executives at the Royal Television
Society's conference.
ITV on Monday pressed for the introduction of
re-transmission fees, saying that the income would support more
investment in original programmes, as the fees do in the United
States.
BSkyB, however, countered by saying ITV wanted the very
significant benefits of its PSB status, while cherry-picking
from a fundamentally different U.S. market.
"If additional charges were introduced, the reality is that
millions of households would end up paying for PSB channels that
are supposed to be free," said Graham McWilliam, Sky's Group
Director of Corporate Affairs.
PSBs currently receive prime position in the pay-TV
companies' electronic programme guides (EPG), used by about half
of Britain's households to plan viewing.
The Culture Secretary said EPG prominence would be a factor
in the consultation.
Liberty Global, the owner of Virgin Media and a new minority
shareholder in ITV, said the position adopted by ITV on Monday
had raised eyebrows at Liberty.
"We fully support -- we mostly support until a few days ago
-- the ITV strategy," the company's chief strategy officer
James Ryan said earlier on Tuesday. "We certainly don't think
the re-trans debate is something we should be supporting."
(Editing by Greg Mahlich)