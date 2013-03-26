By Michael Holden
| LONDON, March 26
LONDON, March 26 King Richard III is at the
centre of a new fight over the location of his final resting
place, just weeks after the remains of the last English king to
die in battle were found underneath a council car park.
Archaeologists announced one of the most remarkable finds in
recent English history last month when they confirmed the
discovery of the body of Richard, who was slain at the Battle of
Bosworth Field in 1485, during excavations in Leicester.
The discovery generated massive interest internationally as
the monarch was famously cast by William Shakespeare as a
deformed tyrant who murdered his two nephews, known as the
princes, in the Tower of London.
He has long been one of the most controversial characters in
English history, with passionate supporters claiming he was
wrongly maligned after his death and was in fact an enlightened
ruler. Now, more than 500 years after his death, he is still
generating division.
The University of Leicester, which led the project to find
and exhume Richard, was given permission to reinter the king's
remains at the cathedral in Leicester, which is close to
Bosworth in central England.
But descendants of the monarch, who was the last king of the
Plantagenet dynasty, are seeking a legal challenge to have his
body laid to rest instead in York, the northern English city
with which he had close links during his life.
"We have now written officially to the Ministry of Justice
and University of Leicester, notifying them that we plan to
issue these claims," said Matthew Howarth, the lawyer
representing the Plantagenet Alliance which is spearheaded by 15
of Richard's descendants.
"We will follow up by issuing the judicial review and other
proceedings as soon as possible, but certainly within the next
few weeks."
They will argue that the Ministry of Justice failed to
consult them over the exhumation and the licence allowing the
university to re-bury the king, and this failure breached the
European Convention on Human Rights.
"We have every hope that Matthew and his colleagues will
succeed in these cases and help us significantly in our quest to
have Richard's remains buried at the most appropriate site, York
Minster," said Stephen Nicolay, a 16th great-nephew of the
monarch.