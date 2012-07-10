(Repeats Reuters Instrument Code with text)
LONDON, July 10 British house prices fell last
month at their fastest pace since October as demand failed to
pick up and the number of properties being put up for sale
dropped off, a survey showed on Tuesday.
The Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors' (RICS)
seasonally adjusted house price balance fell to -22 from a
downwardly revised -17. That was far below economists' forecasts
for it to hold steady at May's original reading of -16.
London was the only region to see an increase in prices,
RICS said, but even there the pace has weakened considerably
since the start of the year.
"The housing market didn't manage to turn a corner last
month and activity remained in the doldrums," said Simon
Rubinsohn, chief economist at RICS.
"Fewer vendors looked to test the market and levels of buyer
interest seem to have fallen back since the expiry of the stamp
duty deadline earlier in the year."
An exemption for first-time buyers from stamp duty, a
transaction tax on homes worth less than 250,000 pounds
($387,700), had buoyed markets at the start of the year but the
immunity expired in March.
The number of both new buyer enquiries and new vendor
instructions declined last month, recording their lowest net
balances in over 18 months, the survey found.
Consumers are facing a tough time - government austerity
measures are biting, wage growth is below inflation and the cost
of credit from banks is relatively high - spurring the Bank of
England to say last week it was injecting further stimulus into
the economy.
Britain slipped back into recession at the start of the year
and with a raft of gloomy data producing little optimism, the
12-month outlook deteriorated, RICS said, with price
expectations falling further into negative territory and sales
expectations broadly flat after rising the previous month.
The outlook for the next three months remained broadly
unchanged.
($1 = 0.6449 British pounds)
(Reporting by Jonathan Cable; Editing by John Stonestreet)