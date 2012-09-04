* Two plaintiffs say employers forbid them wearing crosses
* Two others dismissed after opposition to homosexuality
* Ruling from high court could take months
By Gilbert Reilhac
PARIS, Sept 4 British employers trample on
religious freedoms by barring staff from wearing crosses at
work, requiring them to provide sex advice to gays, or to
preside at same-sex civil partnership ceremonies, four
Christians told Europe's top rights court on Tuesday.
The cases provide a further test for the European court,
which has in the past allowed member states considerable leeway
concerning workplace tolerance of religious beliefs and symbols.
The plaintiffs, aged 51 to 61, told the European Court of
Human Rights, based in the eastern French city of Strasbourg,
that British law discriminated against them and failed to
protect their religious freedom at the workplace.
A decision from the court, a body under the aegis of the
Council of Europe, could take several months.
One plaintiff, Nadia Eweida, was sent home without pay from
British Airways in 2006 for wearing a small silver cross around
her neck that violated the company's dress code.
"Considering that we spend 80 percent of our time at work,
what would be the value of a right that stops the minute one
enters the workplace?" Eweida's lawyer, James Dingemans, argued.
Dingemans told the rights court his client worked alongside
colleagues who were allowed to wear religious symbols such as
the Sikh turban, the Muslim headscarf or the Jewish skullcap.
In a similar incident, nurse Shirley Chaplin was told by her
employers to remove a crucifix around her neck as it could cause
injury if a patient pulled at it.
Both of their cases were dismissed by British labour courts.
The European court was also asked to rule on two other cases
focusing on the tasks employees were asked to carry out at work.
Those claims had also been rejected by Britain's labour courts.
One plaintiff, Gary McFarlane, was dismissed from a national
counselling service when his employers judged him unwilling to
offer sex advice to homosexual couples. Another, Lilian Ladele,
refused to officiate at civil partnership ceremonies for gay
couples as part of her duties as a registrar.
A lawyer for the British government made a distinction
between religious practices protected by the state and the
display of personal convictions that can be regulated.
"The petitioners had the possibility of expressing their
religious convictions outside of the professional sphere,"
lawyer James Eadie told the court.
The human rights court has in the past given considerable
leeway to member states to regulate the wearing of religious
dress and display religious symbols in public, especially in
cases involving Islamic dress.
In one previous case, the court ruled that a French school
could make its Muslim students remove their headscarves during
sports classes for safety reasons. In another, it found that an
Italian state school did not violate the rights to religious
freedom or education by displaying crucifixes in classrooms.
Rulings by the human rights court cannot be appealed and
signatories must comply or risk exclusion from the Council of
Europe.