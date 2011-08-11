LONDON Aug 11 Britain will consider
calling in the army in future riots to free up police to deal
with troublemakers, Prime Minister David Cameron said on
Thursday.
The government will also give the police powers to demand
people remove face coverings and it will compensate people whose
houses or businesses were damaged in riots in London and other
English cities this week, he said.
"It is the government's responsibility to make sure that
every future contingency is looked at, including whether there
are tasks that the army could undertake that might free up more
police for the front line," Cameron told parliament, holding an
emergency session to discuss the mayhem.
