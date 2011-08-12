* Cameron faces biggest test of authority
* Opposition urges prime minister to abandon police cuts
* Courts stay open all night; police maintain uneasy peace
By Peter Griffiths
LONDON, Aug 12 Prime Minister David Cameron
risks his government's austerity drive, particularly its plans
to cut police funding, becoming the focus of Britons' fears
about the future after the worst looting and rioting in decades
hit English cities.
The Conservative party leader took a hardline approach to
the violence on Thursday, vowing "the lawless minority" would be
hunted down and punished, and blaming the police for their
initial response.
Now that the violence has died down, Cameron is under
growing pressure to abandon plans to cut police numbers after
trouble spread from the capital to several other cities over
four chaotic nights, severely stretching police resources.
The country is divided over what caused the looting and
arson, but many fear the reductions in police numbers implicit
in the government's deep public spending cuts could leave the
country exposed if more trouble erupts.
Community leaders and some commentators say poverty,
unemployment and a bitter sense of exclusion among many young
people cannot be ignored, and public sector cuts are likely to
hit the poorest in society hardest.
Ed Miliband, leader of the opposition Labour party, took
care not to blame the government's planned cuts directly for the
violence, but told the BBC: "The cuts that are being made are
very bad for our society."
Cameron blamed the violence on a minority of opportunistic
criminals and on society's failings. "When you have deep moral
failures you don't hit them with a wall of money," he told
parliament in an emergency debate.
Police chiefs were unimpressed with Cameron's criticism of
their officers' initial response. "The police faced an
unprecedented situation, unique circumstances," said Hugh Orde,
president of the Association of Chief Police Officers.
Orde said "honest conversations" were needed with the
government about its spending plans. "It's the 20 percent cuts
in the present spending period that will lead to less police
officers, we should be very clear about that."
Cameron's centre-right Conservatives took power in May 2010
in coalition with the smaller, centrist Liberal Democrats,
promising to cut spending to reduce a budget deficit that peaked
at more than 10 percent of gross domestic product.
Finance minister George Osborne said on Thursday that
Britain's deficit reduction measures were an example to the rest
of Europe, but many fear job losses, benefit cuts and reduced
services.
Labour, in power for 13 years until May 2010 under Tony
Blair and Gordon Brown, have repeatedly said the coalition's
planned cuts are too big, too soon, and will stunt the economy.
"The events of the last few days have been a stark reminder
to us all that police on our streets make our communities safer
and make the public feel safer," Miliband told parliament.
UNEASY PEACE
Britons were appalled at the scenes on their streets, from
the televised mugging of a badly beaten Malaysian teenager by
people pretending to help him, to a Polish woman photographed
leaping from a burning building.
The scale and ferocity of the rioting -- not only in
inner-city areas but also in some middle-class suburbs --
battered Britain's image as a civilised and peaceful society.
Footage of looters kicking in shop windows and stealing
everything from baby clothes to food and large television sets
was repeated for days on rolling news channels around the world.
The unrest flared first in north London after police shot
dead a black man and refused to give his relatives information
about the incident. A local protest then developed into
widespread looting and violence.
But social strains have been growing in Britain for some
time, with the economy struggling to clamber out of an 18-month
recession, one in five young people out of work and high
inflation squeezing incomes and hitting the poor hardest.
Some of the looters spoke of taking a stand against "the
system" and picked out the recent scandal of lawmakers'
fraudulent expenses claims and huge bonuses paid to bankers.
Morale in London's police force has been dented by the loss
of its leader and other senior figures in recent weeks in the
fallout from the phone-hacking and bribery allegations at Rupert
Murdoch's British newspapers.
As courts stayed open through the night to deal with the
hundreds of people charged over the looting and violence, police
flooded the streets to maintain an uneasy peace.
Steve Kavanagh, deputy assistant commissioner of the
Metropolitan Police, said 16,000 officers would remain on duty
in the capital on Friday. That is their biggest peacetime
deployment and compares with a normal figure of around 2,500.
"London has remained calm for the last two nights and I
certainly hope and pray it stays that way," he said in a
statement on Thursday evening.
(Editing by Robert Woodward)