* Opposition urges prime minister to abandon police cuts
* Courts stay open all night; police maintain uneasy peace
By Peter Griffiths
LONDON, Aug 12 Prime Minister David Cameron is
under growing pressure to abandon plans to cut police funding,
part of the government's austerity drive, after the worst
looting and rioting in decades hit cities across England.
The Conservative Party leader said "the lawless minority"
would be hunted down and punished, and blamed the police for
their initial response.
Trouble spread from the capital to several other cities over
four chaotic nights, severely stretching police resources.
Britain is divided over what caused the looting and arson,
but many fear any reduction in police numbers as part of the
government's deep public spending cuts would leave the country
exposed if more trouble erupts.
Community leaders and some commentators say poverty,
unemployment and a sense of exclusion among many young people
cannot be ignored, and public sector cuts are likely to hit the
poorest in society hardest.
Ed Miliband, leader of the opposition Labour Party, took
care not to blame the government's planned cuts directly for the
violence, but told the BBC: "The cuts that are being made are
very bad for our society."
Cameron blamed the violence on a minority of opportunistic
criminals and on society's failings. "When you have deep moral
failures you don't hit them with a wall of money," he told
parliament in an emergency debate.
Police chiefs were unimpressed with Cameron's criticism of
their officers' initial response. "The police faced an
unprecedented situation, unique circumstances," said Hugh Orde,
president of the Association of Chief Police Officers.
Orde said "honest conversations" were needed with the
government about its spending plans. "It's the 20 percent cuts
in the present spending period that will lead to less police
officers, we should be very clear about that."
Cameron's centre-right Conservatives took power in May 2010
in coalition with the smaller, centrist Liberal Democrats,
promising to cut spending to reduce a budget deficit that peaked
at more than 10 percent of gross domestic product.
Finance minister George Osborne said on Thursday Britain's
deficit reduction measures were an example to the rest of
Europe, but many fear job losses, benefit cuts and reduced
services.
Labour, in power for 13 years until May 2010 under Tony
Blair and Gordon Brown, have repeatedly said the coalition's
planned cuts are too big, too soon, and will stunt the economy.
"The events of the last few days have been a stark reminder
to us all that police on our streets make our communities safer
and make the public feel safer," Miliband told parliament.
London's mayor, Boris Johnson, has called for a rethink over
the police cuts.
UNEASY PEACE
Britons were appalled at the scenes on their streets, from
the televised mugging of a badly beaten Malaysian teenager by
people pretending to help him, to a Polish woman photographed
leaping from a burning building.
A 68-year-old man who was attacked as he tried to put out a
fire set by rioters in London on Monday night died of his
injuries, officials said on Friday. Police have launched a
murder inquiry.
The scale and ferocity of the rioting -- not only in
inner-city areas but also in some middle-class suburbs --
battered Britain's image as a civilised and peaceful society.
Footage of looters kicking in shop windows and stealing
everything from baby clothes to food and television sets was
repeated for days on rolling news channels around the world.
The unrest flared first in London after police shot dead a
black man and refused to give his relatives information about
the incident. A local protest then developed into widespread
looting and violence.
But social strains have been growing in Britain for some
time, with the economy struggling to clamber out of an 18-month
recession, one in five young people out of work and high
inflation squeezing incomes and hitting the poor hardest.
Some of the looters spoke of taking a stand against "the
system" and picked out the recent scandal of lawmakers'
fraudulent expenses claims and huge bonuses paid to bankers.
Morale in London's police force has been dented by the loss
of its leader and other senior figures in recent weeks in the
fallout from the phone-hacking and bribery allegations at Rupert
Murdoch's British newspapers.
As courts stayed open through the night to deal with the
hundreds of people charged over the looting and violence, police
flooded the streets to maintain an uneasy peace.
Steve Kavanagh, deputy assistant commissioner of the
Metropolitan Police, said 16,000 officers would remain on duty
in the capital on Friday. That is their biggest peacetime
deployment and compares with a normal figure of around 2,500.
(Editing by Janet Lawrence)