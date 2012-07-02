By Maria Golovnina
LONDON, July 2
LONDON, July 2 British police expect another
outburst of rioting in London, possibly even this summer, as
economic hardship pushes more people towards social unrest, a
study found on Monday, as the country prepares to host the
Olympic Games.
Thousands of angry young people rioted through the streets
of London and other big cities last August, looting shops and
burning buildings, prompting pledges from government to crack
down on crime.
The joint study by Britain's left-leaning Guardian newspaper
and the London School of Economics was based on interviews with
130 officers caught up in the riots.
It found that the police expect more trouble but feel their
ability to respond could be weakened by austerity measures.
The government wants to make cuts of about 20 percent to
police budgets. Like all public sector workers, officers also
face pay freezes and higher pension contributions.
"Police expect a repeat of the riots that spread across
England last summer, and are concerned about whether they will
have the resources to cope with future unrest on that scale,"
the study said.
"Officers said further disorder was likely, with many citing
worsening social and economic conditions as the potential
cause."
Security is under international scrutiny in London as it
prepares to host the Olympic Games from July 27 when thousands
of tourists and sports fans are expected to flock to Britain.
The study showed many of those interviewed felt more riots
were likely or even "imminent". In a response it described as
typical, the study said one superintendent from Manchester
police said he expected more disorder "within the year".
"I think if you have bad economic times, hot weather, some
sort of an event that sets it off ... my answer is: yes, it
could," he told the study.
"Because I don't think anything has changed between now and
last August, and the only thing that's different is people have
thought: riots are fun."
Last year a riot in north London, which started after a
peaceful protest against the killing of a local man by police on
Aug. 4, triggered similar scenes across London and in cities
such as Birmingham, Manchester and Liverpool.
Police were accused at the time of being too slow and
ill-prepared in their response but many officers now feel budget
cuts could only weaken their ability to deal with another wave
of unrest, the study said.
More painful measures are expected as the coalition
government makes cuts to plug the budget deficit. Public sector
borrowing is due to fall from about 128 billion pounds ($200
billion) last year to 98 billion in 2013/14.
The economy fell back into recession around the turn of the
year and while overall unemployment has fallen in recent months,
the rate of joblessness among those aged 18-24 remains as high
as 19.9 percent.
The HMIC independent police watchdog, in a report on Monday,
said police forces planned to cut six percent - 5,800 fewer
officers - of frontline roles as a result of spending cuts.
"In addition, plugging the outstanding 302-million-pound
funding gap might require a further reduction of officer
numbers," it said.
($1 = 0.6376 British pounds)
