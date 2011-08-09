* Thousands of police to deploy to avert more riots
* Riots "criminality pure and simple" - Cameron
* Parliament recalled
By Matt Falloon and Stefano Ambrogi
LONDON, Aug 9 Thousands of policemen prepared to
deploy on London's streets on Tuesday night to head off rioters
and looters who have rampaged through parts of the British
capital virtually unchecked for the past three nights.
Community leaders sought to explain the violence, the worst
in London for decades, as rooted in the growing disparities in
wealth and opportunity in this huge, multi-ethnic city.
But many Londoners have been stunned by the looting in which
gangs ransacked shops, carting off clothes, shoes and electronic
goods, torched cars and defied the police.
"This is criminality pure and simple and it has to be
confronted and defeated," British Prime Minister David Cameron
told reporters after he cut short a family holiday in Tuscany to
return home to deal with the crisis.
"People should be in no doubt that we will do everything
necessary to restore order to Britain's streets," he said.
Indicating the intensity of the situation, Cameron also
recalled parliament from its summer recess, a rare move.
The unrest poses an added challenge to Cameron as Britain's
economy struggles to grow while his government slashes public
spending and raises taxes to help eliminate a budget deficit --
moves that some commentators say has aggravated the plight of
youth's in London's inner-cities.
It also shows an ugly side of London to the world less than
a year before it hosts the 2012 Olympic Games, an event which
city officials hope will serve as a showcase for the city in the
way that April's Royal Wedding did.
"Last night was the worst the MPS (Metropolitan Police)has
seen in current memory for unacceptable levels of widespread
looting, fires and disorder," a police statement said on
Tuesday.
Police had arrested more than 200 people overnight and a
total of 450 over the three nights. Cells were now full with
detainees. The statement also said 44 police officers were
injured as well as 14 members of the public.
Cameron said that 16,000 police officers would be on the
streets on Tuesday night, almost three times the 6,000 officers
out on Monday night.
But many Londoners feared another night of trouble.
Youth gangs were reported to be coordinating their movements
though social networks -- particularly secure-access Blackberry
Messenger groups -- and targeting shops.
In areas ranging from riot-scarred Hackney to upmarket
Sloane Square, some shops closed early or put up boards,
witnesses said. Shops and pubs closed early in Wimbledon on
Tuesday afternoon as rumours circulated that gangs would target
the upscale neighbourhood, witnesses said.
Tottenham member of parliament David Lammy said in a message
on Twitter he was asking Blackberry to suspend its messaging
service.
It was "clear this is one of (the) reasons why
unsophisticated criminals are outfoxing an otherwise
sophisticated police force," he said. "Londoners cannot have
another evening like last night tonight."
The BBC said a 26-year-old man was shot dead in Croydon,
south of London, the first fatality of riots that have spread to
Britain's second largest city Birmingham and other centres.
The police have faced criticism for struggling to bring the
situation under control and failing to go in hard for fear of
upsetting local sensibilities.
As calls mounted for stronger measures, Deputy Assistant
Commissioner Stephen Kavanagh said police would consider using
baton rounds -- rubber or plastic bullets.
The first riots broke out on Saturday in north London's
Tottenham district, when a peaceful protest over the police
shooting of a suspect two days earlier led to violence.
Tottenham includes areas with the highest unemployment rates
in London. It also has a history of racial tension with local
young people, especially blacks, resenting police behaviour.
IN THE GHETTO
Gavin Poole, director of the Centre for Social Justice, said
many of the youths involved were from a "lost generation" who
faced a life of living in ghettos with little opportunity.
"These are the actions of people who live in chaos,
hopelessness and poverty," he said, quoted by the Press
Association.
Their behaviour was criminal and should be punished," he
said. "Yet we have to recognise that this mayhem also exposes a
broken section of British society."
Other Londoners meanwhile counted the cost of the pillaging
and tried to clear up the mess on Tuesday.
In the poor eastern district of Woolwich, broken glass
littered streets that were strewn with stolen goods, tailors'
dummies and other debris.
Simon Mills, manager of Birts & Son, jewellers and
pawnbrokers, said he had lost goods worth £50,000-£60,000.
"I don't think terrorists could have done a better job than
what they have done here."
In Ealing, one resident told Reuters about 150 hooded youths
had walked down his road smashing car windows.
"It's very sad to see. But kids have got no work, no future
and the cuts have made it worse," said Hackney electrician
Anthony Burns, 39. "You watch. It's only just begun."
Hackney's Mare Street, scene of serious disorder on Monday
night, was largely back to normal by morning, with traffic
flowing and the streets swept clean. A few shops had smashed
windows boarded up, including a betting shop and a cafe.
Several hundred volunteers carrying brooms, dustpans, rubber
gloves and black bags gathered in Clapham, south of the River
Thames, to help clean up the mess from Tuesday night.
Garbage trucks were also out in force. Other people -- some
wearing "Team Clapham" and "I Love Battersea" T-shirts -- were
inside shops helping to tidy up.
Despite the show of community spirit, Roger Helmer, a
Conservative member of the European Parliament, reflected the
anger felt by many other Londoners over the violence.
"Time to get tough. Bring in the Army. Shoot looters and
arsonists on sight," he tweeted.
NO SAFE HAVEN
Officials said the violence would not hurt preparations for
the Olympics. The London 2012 Organising Committee hosted an
International Olympic Committee visit on Tuesday.
"Everything is going ahead as planned...there is no change
to the plans," a committee spokeswoman said.
However, other sporting events suffered. England cancelled
Wednesday's international soccer friendly with the Netherlands
and three club games have also been called off.
The damage was also likely to cost insurers "tens of
millions of pounds", the Association of British Insurers said.
A fire tore through a Sony Corp warehouse in
London's riot-hit Enfield neighbourhood. A Sony spokeswoman
could not confirm if the blaze had been started by rioters but
that deliveries of compact discs and DVDs could be affected.
The ramifications also extended into international finance
at a time when world markets are in turmoil.
"Just a few days ago we were talking about sterling as a new
safe haven but these riots taking place are another blemish that
must have soured anyone's taste for the currency," said Neil
Mellor, currency strategist at Bank of New York Mellon.
Colin Stanbridge, head of the London Chamber of Commerce and
Industry, said the violence could not have come at a worse time
for business, with many firms already struggling.
"This really isn't the image we want to present to the
world," he said.
(Additional reporting by Adrian Croft, Avril Ormsby, Jon
Hemming, Sonya Hepinstall, Jon Boyle; Jodi Ginsberg; Peter
Griffiths and Georgina Prodham; Writing by Angus MacSwan;
Editing by Andrew Heavens)