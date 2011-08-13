LONDON Aug 13 Britain will stick to its police reforms, which include a reduction in officer numbers, despite the recent riots that spread across the country, finance minister George Osborne said on Saturday.

"We are committed, as the Home Secretary (interior minister) and the prime minister and I have made it clear this week, to the plan we've set out for police reform," he told BBC radio.

"And it is about reform, it is about improving the presence of the police in our communities, making the police more visible."

The government is planning to take two billion pounds out of the police budget, meaning a loss of about 30,000 jobs, to tackle a record budget deficit. (Reporting by Avril Ormsby; Editing by Jon Hemming)